'We're doomed!' - Man Utd fans fume at Erik ten Hag as Raphael Varane benched again with Victor Lindelof partnering Harry Maguire against Luton

Victor Lindelof partners Harry Maguire in central defence for Manchester United, with Raphael Varane a spectator, at least from the start, once again.

Manchester United host Luton in Premier League

Raphael Varane on bench again

Victor Lindelof partners Harry Maguire

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has once again left Varane on the bench for Manchester United. The Dutchman is without Jonny Evans due to injury but has opted to start Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the heart of his defence against Luton Town. Varane being left out has become a regular theme at Old Trafford in recent weeks despite the team's poor start to the season. The Frenchman did come off the bench in midweek against FC Copenhagen but conspired to concede a penalty after poor play with Maguire.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United boss has said he has no problem with Varane and the decision to leave him out is purely tactical, but it's a call that has certainly not gone down well with many United fans.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will be under pressure to get a result against Luton after the defeat to FC Copenhagen in what is the team's final fixture before the international break. United's next match is against Everton on November 26.