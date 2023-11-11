Man Utd's problems deepen! Erik ten Hag learns extent of Jonny Evans' thigh injury after nightmare evening in Copenhagen

Erik ten Hag confronts mounting challenges as Jonny Evans faces weeks on the sidelines due to a thigh injury, exacerbating Manchester United's woes.

Evans sidelined for weeks with a thigh issue

Defensive problems escalate at Man Utd

Varane likely to replace Evans against Luton

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old, making his Champions League return after a decade, suffered a thigh injury against Copenhagen, exiting the match after just 13 minutes. United went on to lose the tie 4-3, and a red card to Marcus Rashford further compounded their misery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's predicament deepens as he now has to cope with the absence of another left-sided centre-back as Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw continue with their respective rehab. Raphael Varane is expected to step in against Luton on Saturday after replacing Evans midweek.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from the club read: “Jonny Evans will be out of action for the next few weeks with injury. The Northern Ireland defender suffered a thigh strain in the first half of our Champions League game with FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday.”

WHAT NEXT? United's injury crisis deepens as midfielder Casemiro pulled his hamstring against Newcastle. Initially projected to be a brief absence but he is now anticipated to be sidelined until the Christmas period. Additionally, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are also unavailable due to injuries.