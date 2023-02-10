Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag reveals Antony remains out injured as he provides update on Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has revealed that attackers Antony and Anthony Martial and midfielder Scott McTominay remain out injured.

Martial, McTominay haven't featured for weeks

Antony missed mid-week game against Leeds

Ten Hag reveals all three unavailable on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Martial hasn't featured since scoring in United's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest on February 1 due to a hip problem. McTominay, meanwhile, has been absent from the matchday squad since the first leg of that fixture, although his issues are unknown. For his part, Antony missed United's 2-2 draw with Leeds in midweek, although Ten Hag has revealed that all three could be out for a while longer.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the trio's availability for United's second league meeting with Leeds in the space of four days, Ten Hag told reporters on Friday: “We have some days, obviously, but I don’t expect it and until now I don’t see any new problems coming up.” As for next week’s Europa League matchup against Barcelona, the Dutchman was similarly resigned: “I think same answer. I can’t say for 100 per cent but I don’t expect it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest injury news is another blow to United, who also have Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek sidelined with long-term injuries. With regards to Sunday's league matchup, Ten Hag will also be without the experienced Casemiro as he serves the second of his three-match ban due to a bizarre red card against Crystal Palace last weekend, meaning the unfamiliar pairing of Fred and Marcel Sabitzer will likely start again.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? With no end date set for the trio's return, the United boss will be relieved to welcome Casemiro back for Thursday's European fixture, even to provide some momentary respite to his side's threadbare midfield.