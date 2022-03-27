Man Utd's De Gea talks Slipknot, Pokemon, Naruto and more in fan Q&A

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has opened up about his music tastes and love of anime.

The Spain international participated in a question and answer session with United fans from around the world.

The 31-year-old was quizzed on his favourite Pokemon and Naruto characters, and revealed he is a fan of heavy metal band Slipknot.

What has been said?

"I like Naruto, the anime is amazing," De Gea told the club's website when asked which character from the anime show he prefers.

"It’s difficult to choose one. I love Gaara, I love Jiraiya. Naruto, of course but all of them. I love all of them!"

Pressed on his favourite Pokemon, the shot-stopper said: "I used to watch and love Pokemon when I was young as well.

"There were many Pokemons I loved, probably one I remember most is I like Gyarados, one of my best. But Onix, Hitmonchan too. There are many Pokemon that I love."

The ex-Atletico Madrid star also picked out the best concerts he has been to, admitting that he loves to attend gigs.

"We have been in some concerts, I’ve been to Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold," he said.

"To be honest, I love to go to concerts. To see the atmosphere is unbelievable, to see the bands. I will repeat both Slipknot and Avenged. They are ones that I like the most."

Who is De Gea's best friend?

De Gea was also asked about his best friend in the Old Trafford side.

Despite Bruno Fernandes naming the goalkeeper as his, De Gea opted for a compatriot.

He said: "I would say Juan Mata is my best friend probably. I’ve known him since many years so we have a very, very good relationship. I love him and he’s a very good friend.

"Bruno is one of the best as well. He’s a great lad but Juan is a great lad, a top lad, and we all love him."

