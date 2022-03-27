Pogba not yet ruling out Man Utd extension amid PSG transfer links

Paul Pogba is not yet ruling out a contract extension at Manchester United amid transfer rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain, as the midfielder insists that "nothing is decided on my future".

Pogba has spent the last six years of his career on United's books, having initially returned to the club for a second spell from Juventus for a club-record fee of £89 million ($117m) in 2016.

The 29-year-old has struggled to live up to that price tag amid persistent fitness problems and is now just a few months away from his contract expiry date, with PSG among those reportedly interested in signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

What's been said?

Pogba admitted that a potential move to Parc des Princes holds a certain appeal to him at the start of the international break, as he declared: "It's always nice to play with your team-mates in the national team and club."

United reportedly offered the World Cup winner a new contract in January, but he has yet to show any sign of committing his future to the club.

Pogba isn't packing his bags just yet, though, with the France international taking a patient approach when it comes to his next move so that he can maximise his output for club and country between now and the end of the season.

“Nothing is decided on my future, nothing is done," Pogba told Telefoot. "I can decide tomorrow, just as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to bounce back and finish the season well.”

Pogba admits linking up with France gives him a 'boost'

Pogba has only managed to record one goal and nine assists across 23 outings for United in 2021-22 and has missed another 14 matches due to injury.

The Red Devils have slipped out of contention for silverware and are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the former Juventus star relived to be taking in a break from the situation on international duty with France.

"You have to tell the truth: there were difficult times, especially when I was in Manchester... When I'm not playing or when the results are not there, coming here gives you a boost," he said.

Pogba added on United's form and his desire to compete for trophies again: "It's hard to judge this season because there have been a lot of events, between the change of coach, the injuries.

"The season is not over yet, but almost. We don't have any more titles to play for. I want to win titles, to play for something. In recent years, we haven't won any titles, that's what's sad."

