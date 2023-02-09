Man City inquest begins! Chelsea chief Todd Boehly & Newcastle's Amanda Staveley arrive at London hotel for 'fiesty' shareholders' summit

Todd Boehly and Amanda Staveley both arrived at a London hotel for a Premier League summit to discuss Manchester City's financial charges on Thursday.

Shareholders summit called in London

City financial breaches main topic of discussion

PL champions could face severe punishment

WHAT HAPPENED? Representatives from each of the Premier League's 20 clubs travelled to London for the shareholders' meeting, with The Independent reporting that a "fiesty" occasion is expected that will include a lot of "finger-pointing". The results of a four-year investigation into City's finances will be the main topic of discussion, as the Manchester outfit have been charged with over 100 breaches of Premier League rules across a nine-year period.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea co-owner Boehly and Newcastle director Staveley were among those spotted in attendance at the Churchill hotel along with Brighton CEO Paul Barber. The quarterly meeting is expected to last through to the late evening, with it reported that Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are leading the calls for City to be punished for their alleged financial violations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Six-time Premier League winners City could face severe sanctions if found guilty of the financial irregularities identified between 2009 and 2018. In addition to a hefty fine, the club could be hit with a points deduction or even relegation, but the legal proceedings are set to run for several years before a final verdict is reached. City have also released a statement expressing their confidence that they will be proven innocent of any wrongdoing, which reads: "The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will attempt to ignore the swirling off-field controversy when they get back to Premier League action against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.