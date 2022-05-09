Man City debut Aguero-inspired training kit in tribute to former striker's title clinching goal against QPR

Manchester City have debuted a new Sergio Aguero-inspired training kit, as a tribute to their former striker's title-clinching goal against QPR in 2012.

Aguero scored one of the most famous goals in Premier League history at the end of the 2011-12 season, firing home a stoppage-time winner for City to complete a dramatic comeback.

The Manchester outfit secured their maiden title thanks to the strike and have now unveiled a new jersey paying homage to the Argentine, whose ten-year career at the club came to an end last summer.

What does Man City's new training kit look like?

City's new training kit features a white base with the club's traditional light blue added in horizontal stripes, and includes gold detailing around the badge. Images of Aguero's iconic goal are also visible in the light blue.

Man City have partnered with Puma for the release of the limited-edition 93:20 pre-match jersey, while they have also unveiled special-edition football boots that include the same colour palette as those worn by the striker against QPR.

Pep Guardiola's side wore the strip for the first time while warming up before their 5-0 home victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, marking the ten-year anniversary of the goal in style.

The 93:20 kit will officially go on sale to the general public in Puma stores and City's club shop on May 13.

What has Aguero said about the jersey?

Aguero scored 260 goals for City between 2011 and 2021, becoming their all-time record scoring in the process, and joined Barcelona on a free transfer following the expiration of his final contract.

The 33-year-old was forced into premature retirement in December due to a heart condition, but recalls the time he spent in Manchester fondly and has been moved by their latest tribute.

“This is a great honour for me. I shared many incredible years at Manchester City, but the 93:20 goal was special," Aguero said after the unveiling of the new training kit.

"The atmosphere in the stadium, the comeback, the title, I have never experienced anything like it."

