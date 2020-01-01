‘If Maguire’s worth £80m, Rice will go for the same price’ – West Ham will sell Chelsea target, says McAvennie

The Hammers legend believes the east London club will sanction a move for the England international if the right offer is put on the table

Declan Rice is worth as much as Harry Maguire and West Ham will sell the versatile 21-year-old if an offer of around £80 million ($105m) is tabled, claims Frank McAvennie.

made one international the most expensive defender on the planet when parting with a fee of that size in the summer of 2019.

It could be that another Three Lions star finds himself on the move in the current transfer window. Rice, who can operate as a centre-half or holding midfielder, has proved himself with club and country over the last two seasons and is now seeing a big-money switch mooted.

are said to be keen on reuniting with a player that they previously allowed to leave their academy. United have also been credited with interest in the past, with the Red Devils investing heavily in young, home-grown talent.

West Ham have made it clear that they have no intention of parting with Rice, but McAvennie believes their hand would be forced if a tempting approach were made.

The Hammers legend told Football Insider: “You’re talking about £80m for Harry Maguire.

“I think that if he’s worth that then West Ham will be thinking that Declan’s worth somewhere between £60 to 80m, but listen, the owners will have a figure in mind, and I think it’s the same with every club, if someone matches that, they will sell him. Every club is a selling club now, especially with the pandemic and no money coming in from supporters.

“They’ll have a price, and if it’s met, he’ll be on his way – if he wants to, that is. It’s down to the player as well.”

Rice has offered no indication that he is looking for a way out of the London Stadium, with his current contract due to take him through to 2024. Interest in his services is building, though, and West Ham should brace themselves for offers.

Chelsea and United would have few problems finding the funds required to get a deal done, even at £80m, and a scramble could be sparked if one Premier League heavyweight decides to open the bidding.