Luis Rubiales' mother taken to hospital after barricading herself in church to protest treatment of under fire Spanish FA president

Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales' mother has been admitted to hospital following her hunger strike at the Divina Pastora de Motril church.

Luis Rubiales has been at the centre of controversy following Spain's triumph at the Women's World Cup in Australia.

During the presentation ceremony, the RFEF president was seen kissing Barcelona striker Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

While Rubiales claimed that there was "consent on both sides", Hermosso said afterwards that she did not enjoy the kiss. A total of 81 players have since claimed that they will not play for Spain until Rubiales is dismissed.

Reiterating Rubiales' claims, his mother Angeles Bejar urged Hermoso to "tell the truth" before going on a hunger strike and barricading herself at the Divina Pastora de Motril church.

On the third day of her hunger strike, Bejar was admitted to a hospital as confirmed by the parish priest of the church.

Marca quoted the priest saying: "Now it was because of the heat and everything. Her feet were swollen and she was tired. She was also nervous."

After being suspended by FIFA, the Spanish FA president sent a video to the organisation to prove that Hermoso was joking about their kiss.