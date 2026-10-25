Summit showdown! Luis Enrique targets Ligue 1 top spot in rescheduled Lyon blockbuster

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique set his sights on taking top spot in Ligue 1 ahead of their rescheduled clash against Lyon. The Spanish manager insisted his squad remains fully motivated despite the fixture shift to Monday evening.
Rescheduled top-of-the-table clash set for Parc des Princes
Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes in a high-stakes Ligue 1 encounter that was moved to Monday, 26th October. The Ligue de Football Professionnel rescheduled the fixture following an order from the Prefecture of Police prohibiting the original Sunday date.
Both sides enter the match tied on 14 points, with Paulo Fonseca's Lyon currently holding first place ahead of second-placed PSG on goal difference.
Luis Enrique's side arrive with serious momentum after securing a dramatic 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League midweek.
Luis Enrique targets top spot despite fixture delay
Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Luis Enrique downplayed any disruption caused by the schedule change coinciding with the Ballon d'Or ceremony. "If it’s better for us to play on Monday given the current situation, then we’ll accept that without any problem," Luis Enrique stated.
"Three or four weeks ago, we were still a long way behind the top team in the table. And now, we have the chance to go top."
"It’s important for us to be as high up the table as possible," the Spanish tactician added.
PSG boss seeks revenge against formidable Fonseca side
Luis Enrique acknowledged the threat posed by Lyon, referencing their 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes last season as added motivation. "It’s a motivation to take on Paulo Fonseca’s Olympique Lyonnais," he explained.
"We remember what they did last season, when they won at the Parc des Princes playing very well."
"It’s up to us to show that we’re ready for every game and to demonstrate our form," Luis Enrique emphasized.
Les Parisiens aim to reclaim Ligue 1 dominance
With both clubs level on points at the top of the table, Monday's clash promises to deliver a crucial early marker in the Ligue 1 title race.
A victory for Les Parisiens would seal their return to the summit above their rivalry partners.
PSG kick off against Lyon at 20:30 CET on Monday night at the Parc des Princes.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.