'You are the prototype of the player I hate' - Luis Enrique allegedly criticised Marco Verratti's lifestyle choices before exiling him from PSG squad & giving green light for Al-Arabi transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG manager, along with sporting director Luis Campos, reportedly informed Verratti in the summer that he was surplus to their plans and free to leave the club. Though Luis Enrique liked the Italian midfielder's playing style, it was his lifestyle that the manager was not particularly a fan of. Luis Enrique had even told the player "You are the prototype of the player I hate", according to Le Parisien.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being excluded from the PSG squad, Verratti finally decided to leave the club after 11 years as he headed to Qatar to join Al-Arabi. The Ligue 1 champions reportedly received a sum of €45m from the Qatari club for the midfielder.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are all set to take on Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.