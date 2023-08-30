Marco Verratti told by Luis Enrique he will 'never' play for him at PSG as midfielder eyes Neymar reunion at Al-Hilal

Luis Enrique has informed Marco Verratti that the Italian does not feature in his plans amid links to Saudi Arabia.

Verratti does not feature in coach's plans

Manager communicated to the player

Linked with Saudi and Qatari clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Marco Verratti, who extended his stay at Paris Saint-Germain a couple of months back, is all set to move out of the club after manager Luis Enrique communicated to him that the midfielder does not feature in his plans. According to Le Parisien, Enrique reportedly told the Italian: "You will never play with me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti has not featured in any of PSG's matchday squads in the Ligue 1 thus far despite being part of the squad that traveled to Asia for pre-season. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to a number of Saudi Pro League clubs including Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli all through the summer and in recent times Qatar Stars League side Al-Arabi have shown interest in the player.

However, it has been reported that he is most likely to reunite with Neymar at Al-Hilal, who have already reached an agreement with PSG.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After the exit of a host of stars like Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer, one of the club's longest-serving players Verratti is likely to move out of the club.