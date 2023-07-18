Luis Diaz to Al-Hilal?! Saudi Pro League side readying shock £50m bid for Liverpool star

Dominic Booth
Luis Diaz Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
L. DiazLiverpoolTransfersPremier League

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is the latest Premier League player to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

  • Diaz touted for move to Saudi league
  • Latest in string of high-profile links
  • Liverpool may be reluctant to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombian winger is on the radar of Saudi club Al-Hilal, according to reports in Portuguese media outlet Record. It's claimed they are readying a £50 million ($65m) offer for Diaz, although it's expected that Liverpool will be reluctant to cave in for such bids for the 26-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diaz has only been at Anfield for 18 months, having been signed in the January 2022 transfer window from Porto, and is expected to be a key figure for Liverpool in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Yet the news that both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are considering swapping Merseyside for lucrative offers in the Saudi Pro League has prompted speculation that other Premier League players – and in particular those currently at Liverpool – may join them. Wealthy Saudi clubs have already sealed high-profile moves for Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves, as well as former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Luis Diaz Liverpool 2023GettyHenderson Fabinho ThiagoFootball365Saudi Pro LeagueSocial

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side face a pre-season fixture against German lower league side Karlsruher on July 19, before jetting off on tour to Singapore later in the month.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

69934 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 25563Jude Bellingham
  • 6910Christopher Nkunku
  • 5620Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 6671Mason Mount
  • 3719Sandro Tonali
  • 8343Other
69934 Votes

Editors' Picks