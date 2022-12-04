'Lotta bark, no bite' - Memphis Depay fires back at Barkley's trashtalk after leading Netherlands past USMNT
- Memphis scored to lead Dutch side to win
- Barca star took to Twitter to troll NBA legend
- Netherlands to face Argentina in next round
WHAT HAPPENED? Prior to the USMNT's match against the Netherlands, ex-NBA star and current basketball analyst Barkley had begun a bit of trash talk, saying: "We opening up a can of whoop-a**. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble."
The Dutch team's official Twitter account fired back shortly before kickoff with a hype video centered around Barkley's quotes, but Memphis got the last laugh with a tweet after scoring in the 3-1 win.
Lotta bark, no bite. pic.twitter.com/a43wWacY9v— Memphis Depay (@Memphis) December 3, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch forward earned the right to clap back thanks to his side's 3-1 win, where he was joined on the scoresheet by Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, with the latter putting in a man of the match-worthy performance with a goal and two assists.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? Memphis and Co. can now look ahead to a difficult quarter-final matchup as the Dutch will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the next round after their 2-1 win over Australia.
