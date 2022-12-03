United States
WATCH: Netherlands fire back at Charles Barkley's 'whoop-a**' jibe with hilarious 'In Louis We Trust' video - voiced by an American!
Ewan Gennery
16:39 GMT+3 03/12/2022
- USMNT face Netherlands in World Cup
- Barkley confident about victory over opponents
- Netherlands social media team retort
WHAT HAPPENED? After the USMNT's passage into the knockout stage of the World Cup was confirmed, NBA icon Barkley claimed that they would "open a can of whoop-a**" on their next opponents - the Netherlands. The social media team for the Oranje have posted a video in response to Barkley, with the voiceover done by an American...
In Louis we trust. In this team we trust.#NothingLikeOranje #WorldCup #NEDUSA pic.twitter.com/SdB3QMG3X9— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 3, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT face the Netherlands on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The winner would set up a game against either Argentina or Australia, who play after them in the evening kick-off.
