Liverpool in negotiations to send Fabio Carvalho out on season-long loan to RB Leipzig

Liverpool are in talks with RB Leipzig over a loan move for Fabio Carvalho as the 20-year-old midfielder seeks more playing time away from Anfield.

Liverpool in negotiations with RB Leipzig

The Reds dismiss permanent offers for Carvalho

Leipzig leading the race to secure loan move

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Carvalho, who fell out of favour under Jurgen Klopp, is open to joining the Bundesliga side for the 2023-24 season. Leipzig had previously made a permanent offer of around £10 million for the player, which Liverpool rejected, emphasizing their intention to keep the midfielder they acquired from Fulham for £7.7 million a year ago. However, they remain open to a loan arrangement without an option to buy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Carvalho, but RB Leipzig is currently the front-runner in securing his services on loan. Carvalho made 21 appearances for Liverpool in the 2022-23 season but saw limited opportunities in the latter half of the campaign, with his last start coming in January. Liverpool recognizes Carvalho's desire for more game time and believes that a loan move would be the best option for his development.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Carvalho's temporary departure is seen as an opportunity for him to gain valuable experience and potentially return to Liverpool as a more developed player. Leipzig have a track record of nurturing and developing young talents, making the move an exciting prospect for all parties involved.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool and RB Leipzig are actively working to finalize the loan deal for Fabio Carvalho, with discussions ongoing. Once the details are ironed out, Carvalho is expected to join Leipzig on loan for the 2023-24 season. The Premier League outfit retain a long-term view of Carvalho's future and hopes he will return to Anfield ready to contribute significantly to the team.