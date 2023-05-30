Fabio Carvalho heading for Liverpool exit already?! Attacker in talks over permanent transfer as he goes in search of regular game time

Fabio Carvalho might be heading towards a Liverpool exit in search of regular game time after the Reds reportedly received a permanent transfer bid.

Carvalho failed to convince Klopp in debut season

Might head out of Anfield on a permanent transfer

Liverpool have received a bid from an unnamed UCL club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward failed to find his feet at Anfield after signing a five-year contract amid a transfer worth a base fee of £5 million from Fulham in the summer of 2022. According to Fabrizio Romano, a Champions League club have initiated talks with Liverpool over the potential signing of Carvalho on a permanent deal. Although the Reds are not eager to let him go on a permanent transfer, they could include a buy-back clause in his sale contract to potentially re-sign him for a lower fee in the future if he does depart.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old has played just 727 minutes across all competitions in 22 appearances, mainly from the bench, and is reportedly eager to seek regular minutes elsewhere. He has already been informed that he is not part of Klopp's plans for the 2023-24 season and will be allowed to leave, with a loan move being the preferred option.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The German manager acknowledged that Carvalho "could go on loan" as it was "not the best year of his career". After a disappointing 2022-23 season, where they missed out on a top-four berth, Liverpool are looking to overhaul the squad and are already being linked with Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Carvalho is all set to leave Liverpool but it remains to be seen whether he moves on a permanent transfer with a buy-back clause or on a loan deal which would see him return to Anfield next year.