Liverpool derby, FA Cup clashes headline weekly schedule

Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders face a particularly stern—and familiar—test in Sunday’s cup game

2019 was almost a perfect year on the field for Jurgen Klopp’s ; they conquered almost every team who crossed their path domestically, and won silverware as well.

The Reds clinched the , Super Cup and the Club World Cup last year, defeating Hotspur, and Flamengo in each final, respectively, and can look back on a remarkable 12 months.

They won 44 matches across 2019, scored 129 goals across all competitions, and scored four or more goals on 12 occasions since the start of the year.

Four Reds stars—Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi—all hit double figures, while Liverpool didn’t lose in 25 home games during the calendar year, demonstrating their remarkable resiliency at home.

On Sunday, however, local rivals will be making the short trip across the city to attempt to secure a rare victory at Anfield, with the two Liverpool giants having been pitted together in the pick of the ties.

The duo memorably contested the 1986 final, with the Reds defeating the Toffees 3-1 at Wembley to complete a domestic double.

may well be quietly confident of their chances, as even though they can’t boast anything like the quality or consistency of their rivals, they do possess Carlo Ancelotti, the most accomplished manager to ever take the helm at the Goodison Park heavyweights.

The Italian endured his first defeat against on New Year’s Day, but how he’d love to secure a statement victory against the old enemy so early into his tenure.

Other matches in the Third Round draw include Monday evening’s battle between - coming off the back of their first victory under Mikel Arteta - and fallen giants .

Despite their extensive period outside the top flight, Leeds are one of the country’s in-form teams, are flying high in the Championship and, in Marcelo Bielsa, boast a manager more than capable of pulling off something of a giant-killing.

Could this be the shock of the round at the Emirates Stadium?

Holders Manchester City host Port Vale of the fourth tier, while face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a tasty tie that will be a rematch of one of last year’s quarter-finals.

The two Manchester heavyweights may well opt to rest players and reshuffle their squads ahead of Tuesday evening’s League Cup showdown between the pair at Old Trafford.

will welcome National League side AFC Fylde—the lowest ranked team still standing—while Tottenham travel to , currently managed by Spurs’ former defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Former European champions travel to Chelsea, and Champions League contenders host 2013 champions Athletic.

Also this weekend, returns on Saturday, with the division’s heavyweights in action during an intriguing series of matches.

host in the day’s early kickoff, before , currently two points behind at the top of the table, travel to nearby .

League leaders Barca begin their year with a cross-city derby against , after ’s own bout against .

Atleti, seven points off the pace, ended 2019 strongly—with consecutive wins—but can they maintain that form into 2020 to reassert themselves in the title race?

The Absa Premiership also returns this weekend, with all of the ’s biggest teams in action during what should be a pulsating Saturday.

League leaders have truly turned the corner under Ernst Middendorp, and are seven points clear as we enter the new year.

2020 is a massive year for Amakhosi, who celebrate their half-century of existence this year, but can they commemorate the landmark with silverware?

“After all the reflections of the year that was, entering 2020 must trigger inspiration and a sense of newness in all of us,” club chairman Kaizer Motaung told the club's official website.

“This is not the time to look back with no intentions of changing some things. It is time for new beginnings and to improve on some of the shortfalls of 2019.”

The retired footballer went on to pay tribute to Chiefs' fans and players, who are hoping to deliver the club's fifth PSL title this year.

"It would be amiss of me if I didn’t pay tribute as well to the players, who have been with us over the years," he added.

"We have seen many talents harnessed here, many have achieved legendary status and greatness in the process. I salute them all. No contribution is little.

“Our supporters have been a pillar of strength. They’ve been faithful through thick and thin over many years. They play an important role and they too deserve accolades.

“I hope that a boy and a girl from a township and village will gain inspiration from the journey that started in Phefeni, Soweto, during those dark days in South African history.

"Let 2020 awaken the sleeping giant and let us journey together as we look forward to the year of our Golden Jubilee celebrations.”

They begin with a particularly tough assignment, away at SuperSport United, down in third place, and must ensure they’re at their best to sidestep a potential banana skin.

, in second on 28 points, are away at FC, while Bloemfontein host fifth-placed .

Despite being down in fourth, may yet emerge as Chiefs’ primary challengers.

The Clever Boys have three game in hand on the league leaders due to their continental exploits, and if they make that ground up, could move to within four points of the leaders.

Expect the Students to make up ground when they travel to struggling Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Wits may need new signings to truly challenge for the title, but how many bodies can they get through the door before the window slams shut?

Article continues below

also returns this weekend, with AS vs the pick of Sunday’s action.

On Monday, league leaders host , while Internazionale, level on points with the reigning champions, face a much tougher test away at .

2019 ended in ignominious fashion for the Partenopei, despite qualifying for the UCL knockouts, and can they change the complexion of the title race by defeating at home?