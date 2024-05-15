Hannah Hampton, Grace Clinton & the 10 best signings of the 2023-24 WSL season - ranked

Two Lionesses and one United States women's national team star feature among GOAL's best signings in England's top flight this season...

Women's Super League clubs splashed the cash again this season, with all of Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United paying new club-record fees for signings over the course of the past year. For various reasons though, none of those four players in question have really had chance to light up the league on a consistent basis in 2023-24, with some shrewd bits of business instead ranking among the best for this past season.

Mayra Ramirez and Jill Roord have been hit by injuries in their first campaigns for Chelsea and Man City, respectively, Kyra Cooney-Cross is a young player still settling at Arsenal, while Geyse hasn't been able to stop United from having their worst season in the WSL.

Instead, it is teams outside of the division's 'big four' that have stole the show with their savviness in the transfer market - though Chelsea, favourites to win the title ahead of this week's final games, still landed a couple of big punches in this list.

So, without further ado, GOAL counts down the top 10 best deals made by WSL clubs in the 2023-24 season...