The TV channel and live stream options for Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, Sling UK (Great Britain) Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Australia beIN Sports Connect Canada TSN+ India FanCode Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia France beIN SPORTS CONNECT Spain DAZN Spain, LaLiga TV Bar HD Germany DAZN Germany Middle East beIN SPORTS CONNECT South / Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MáXimo 3, Laliga, GOtv LaLiga), DStv App / DStv Now, New World Sport 3

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN such as ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in another country and watch the game as if you were at home.





Getafe host Rayo Vallecano at the Coliseum in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine stakes for both sides of Madrid. With the season in its final weeks, neither club can afford to treat this as a routine afternoon.

Getafe come into this match sitting sixth in the table, but their form has been uneven. A 2-0 home defeat to Barcelona last weekend, in which Marcus Rashford scored his 13th goal of the season, was a setback. Before that, they had beaten Real Sociedad away and Athletic Bilbao at home, showing they are capable of results against strong opposition.

Rayo Vallecano arrive with a different set of pressures. The Vallecas side are fighting to stay in LaLiga while simultaneously managing a Conference League campaign that reached the semi-finals. That dual burden has stretched the squad, and it shows in their results.

Their most recent LaLiga outing, a 3-3 draw at home to Real Sociedad, followed a 1-0 win over Espanyol that gave them brief breathing room. But back-to-back defeats to Mallorca and AEK Athens in April illustrated the inconsistency that has defined their season.

Rayo sit 11th in the table coming into this fixture, but the gap to the bottom three is not comfortable enough to invite complacency. A trip to a Getafe side that has been formidable at the Coliseum makes this a difficult assignment.

For Getafe, three points would consolidate their position in the top half and keep alive any ambitions of finishing the campaign strongly. The home crowd will expect a response after the Barcelona defeat.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Getafe are without Juanmi through injury. M. Martin, Djene, and Z. Romero are all unavailable due to suspension, which represents a significant number of absences across the squad. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rayo Vallecano are missing L. Felipe through injury, while I. Palazon serves a suspension. No projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Getafe have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 home defeat to Barcelona on April 25. Before that, they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 away and Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home, with both wins coming in April. Their other defeat in the run came against Levante, where they lost 1-0. Getafe also beat Espanyol 2-1 away in March, giving them three wins from five overall.

Rayo Vallecano's last five matches across all competitions produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent fixture ended 3-3 at home to Real Sociedad on April 26. They beat Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga the previous week. Two defeats to AEK Athens and Mallorca earlier in April, conceding six goals across those two games, underline the defensive frailty that has troubled them in this run. Their only other win came against AEK Athens in the Conference League, a 3-0 home victory.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano's ground in January 2026. Before that, Rayo won 1-0 at home in May 2025. The previous two encounters, in August 2024 and April 2024, both finished goalless. Getafe's only win across the last five meetings came in January 2024, when they beat Rayo 2-0 at the Coliseum. Across these five LaLiga fixtures, Rayo hold one win to Getafe's one, with three draws.

Standings

In LaLiga, Getafe are placed sixth while Rayo Vallecano sit 11th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: