Lionel Messi belongs to Barcelona & I hope to play with him next season - Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Hindle
|
Lewandowski Messi Pologne Argentine Groupe C Coupe du monde 2022Getty Images
L. MessiR. LewandowskiBarcelonaPrimera División

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to play with Lionel Messi next year.

  • Lewandowski hopes to play with Messi
  • Messi's contract expires in June
  • Linked with Saudi Pro League side, PSG return

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been linked with a sensational Barcelona return in recent weeks after club vice-president Rafa Yuste admitted they are in negotiations with the player's father. Since then, a number of Barcelona players have said that they want to play with Messi next year.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski vouched for the Argentine's return: "Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's deal expires at the end of the year, and his future has been the subject of much speculation. He reportedly has offers from PSG and Suadi Pro League side Al-Hilal, while Barcelona are reportedly attempting to put together an official contract - although they are likely to be constricted by La Liga financial regulations.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lewandowski Barcelona Girona 22-23Getty Images

Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty

XaviGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi will continue to be a regular fixture for PSG until the end of the season. The Parisians play Lens on Saturday in a potential title decider.

Where should Lionel Messi play next season?

Where should Lionel Messi play next season?

  • 11%PSG
  • 54%Barcelona
  • 10%Inter Miami
  • 15%Saudi Arabia
  • 10%Other
56196 Votes

