Lauren James misses out! Chelsea and England sensation snubbed by Ballon d'Or shortlist despite starring role for Lionesses at Women's World Cup

Chelsea's Lauren James, who starred for England at the Women's World Cup, has been snubbed for Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Fired Chelsea to a WSL and FA Cup double

Was impressive in the World Cup group stage

Nonetheless was snubbed for the Ballon d'Or shortlist

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old forward had an incredible season with the Blues as she played a decisive role in helping them lift the Women's Super League and FA Cup with eight goals and five assists in all competitions last season. James' contribution was recognised as she won the Women's PFA Young Player of the Year award beating England teammate Lauren Hemp, who would have won the award for an incredible fifth time.

Sister of Chelsea captain Reece James, the forward, also flew to Australia after being named in the Lionesses' World Cup squad. She was in incredible form in the group stages and notched up three goals and three assists before being sent off against Nigeria after deliberately stepping on Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie. She returned as a super-sub in the final but fell short of guiding England to global glory as Spain claimed their maiden global crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has carried on with her rich vein of form in pre-season as well as she scored a screamer from distance in a friendly against Roma on Sunday. However, her heroics on the pitch were deemed not enough by France Football who chose to ignore her for the 30-woman shortlist for the much-coveted individual prize.

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Ballon d'Or winners will be declared in a gala ceremony on October 30 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Meanwhile, James will return to action with the Blues against Tottenham in their WSL campaign opener on October 1.