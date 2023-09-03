WATCH: Lauren James scores spectacular goal for Chelsea as Fran Kirby returns in clash against Roma after recovering from knee injury

Chelsea and England superstar Lauren James scored a dazzling long-range effort in a club friendly against Roma on Sunday.

Lauren James scores wonder goal

Fran Kirby returns from injury

James 2022/23 PFA Women's Young Player of the Year

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's budding star James scored a stunning long-range goal in the club friendly weeks before the WSL season gets underway. James' strike leveled the match at 2-2 before the half-time break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James had a stunning World Cup for the Lionesses over the summer, which followed her breakout 2022-23 campaign for the Blues. Her growth as a footballer over the last year saw her standout from the rest, being awarded the PFA Women's Young Player of the year award.

The game also saw Fran Kirby return to action after recovering from a knee operation, which kept her out of the World Cup this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAUREN JAMES? The 21-year-old will continue preseason preparation with Chelsea ahead of the Blues' opening match to begin the WSL campaign on October 1 against Tottenham.