Sensitive La Liga cracks down on referee criticism! Sergio Canales suspended four matches for questioning Mateu Lahoz's integrity amid Barcelona scandal

Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales has been hit with a four-game suspension over comments he made against referee Mateu Lahoz six months ago.

Canales received two yellows in 13 seconds in October

Claimed Lahoz's decision was "premeditated"

Has been hit with four-game ban for comments

WHAT HAPPENED? Having not been sent off in his decade-long career, Canales was dismissed within 13 seconds in Betis' home match against Atletico Madrid on October 19. It was revealed that the first yellow - according to Lahoz - was for "making observations", while the second was made after Canales responded to the referee's remarks warning him not to talk any further.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, it is the comments after the match which have landed the Betis midfielder in hot water. The Spain international claimed the decision from Lahoz was "premeditated", having claimed to avoid the official all game despite being captain. Given the current environment surrounding Barcelona's alleged corruption with referees, Canales' remarks haven't gone unpunished, as the 32-year-old was handed a four-game ban by La Liga on Wednesday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Gettyimages

WHAT NEXT FOR CANALES? As a result of the suspension, the Spaniard will therefire miss Betis' crucial games against Atletico, Cadiz, Espanyol and Osasuna, which is a serious blow to Manuel Pellegrini's side as they sit just three points off the Champions League places.