WATCH: Griezmann scores an Olimpico! Atletico star nets directly from a corner against Real Betis

French forward Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid at Real Betis with a goal straight from a corner.

Atletico at Betis in La Liga

Griezmann opens scoring

Nets rare 'Olimpico' goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Griezmann broke the deadlock at the Benito Villamarin in the 51st minute with a rare 'Olimpico' goal straight from a corner. The Frenchman whipped the ball in with his left foot and saw it evade goalkeeper Rui Silva and go into the back of the net despite the presence of defender German Pezzella on the line.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann doubled his account in the 71st minute to continue the improved form he has shown this season since signing a permanent deal with Atletico. The Frenchman now has three goals and an assist in his last three matches for Los Colchoneros.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO? Diego Simeone's side take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday.