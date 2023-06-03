Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain pay tribute to Sergio Rico in final Ligue 1 game of the season

Kylian Mbappe and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates paid tribute to Sergio Rico in their Ligue 1 clash against Clermont Foot.

Goalkeeper in serious condition

Team-mates wore special shirts

Mbappe held up Rico's jersey after goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper is in aserious condition after he was hit by a runaway horse while he was out riding in Spain. The PSG players wished their team-mate well by wearing special shirts with an image of his face on them as they warmed up for their final Ligue 1 game of the season. PSG also wore their new home kit for the match, with Rico's name on the back of all the players' shirts.

Mbappe scored a penalty to put the French champions 2-0 up - after Sergio Ramos opened the scoring - and celebrated his goal with Rico's shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have cancelled their Ligue 1 trophy celebrations out of respect to Rico. The Spaniard's wife posted a plea to him on social media this week, saying: "Don't leave me alone, my love, because I swear I can't, nor do I know how to live without you. We are waiting for you my life, we love you so much."

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French side and Rico's family will wait on further news on the 29-year-old's condition over the coming days.