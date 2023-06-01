PSG will have no Ligue 1 title celebrations as Christophe Galtier reveals message of support to Sergio Rico after horse-riding accident

Christophe Galtier has revealed PSG will not have any title celebrations due to concerns over Sergio Rico's health after a horse-riding accident.

Rico hospitalised after horse-riding accident

Goalkeeper remains in medical facility

PSG will have muted Ligue 1 celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? Rico is in a "serious condition" after the accident and the Ligue 1 champions PSG have already cancelled their annual gala dinner out of respect to the 29-year-old. His wife has posted a message on Instagram, begging Rico to recover; she wrote: "Don't leave me alone, my love".

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier has now confirmed there will be no immediate celebrations of the title win after the game this weekend. He said in Thursday's press conference: “It’s been a very difficult week. We went from winning the title on Saturday to a rude awakening on Sunday. We’re all affected, we’re trying hard to take our minds off it through training sessions. We’re all together to send lots of positive vibes and energy to Sergio, his mother, his wife, and those close to him.

“The players keep asking for news, we need to have hope, stay positive and send our energy to Sergio, who’s a big lad who’s fighting. We need to believe in life, in medicine.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Instead of the usual rapturous celebrations, PSG players and staff will send a message of support to their team-mate once the final whistle blows this weekend. Rico, it has been confirmed, remains in intensive care with a head injury.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? PSG will aim to cap their season with a win and look to reach 88 points from their 38 games. It will the last game at the Parc des Princes for Lionel Messi, after Galtier confirmed the World Cup winner will be leaving when his contract is up at the end of the month.