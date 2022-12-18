Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi to World Cup 2022 Golden Boot as Martinez lands Golden Glove

France striker Kylian Mbappe has beaten Lionel Messi to the Golden Boot after finishing the tournament on eight goals.

WHAT HAPPENED? The race for the Golden Boot at World Cup 2022 took plenty of twists and turns in a thrilling final on Sunday and ended with Mbappe finishing top of the pile. The France striker struck a hat-trick against Argentina to take his tally for the tournament to eight. Mbappe pips Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Messi to the prize. The Argentina captain scored twice in the final to finish on seven goals in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Golden Boot will be only a consolation to Mbappe as France were beaten on penalties by Argentina. An exciting game finished 3-3 after extra time with the Albiceleste winning the shootout 4-2.

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe is only the second player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final, after Geoff Hurst, with England against Germany in 1966.

WHO WON THE GOLDEN GLOVE? Argentina's Emiliano Martinez won the prize for best goalkeeper of the tournament, with another star performance in the final seeing him get the nod. The Aston Villa star kept three clean sheets in seven appearances at Qatar 2022 and saved three penalties in shootouts, including one in the final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The striker will return to club side PSG after the World Cup where he will be reunited with Messi.