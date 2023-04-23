Jurgen Klopp has shone some light on left-back Andy Robertson's role in the team following Trent Alexander-Arnold's shift into midfield.

Klopp explained Robertson's new role

Comments came after 3-2 win over Forest

Reds have 7 games left to play

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after his side's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest yesterday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offered a glimpse into his recently adjusted tactical setup. Much has been made of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's shift into midfield, but the ramifications of this move go beyond the centre of the pitch. Scotland international Robertson, a stalwart of Klopp's Liverpool team, has had to tweak his game slightly in recent weeks.

WHAT KLOPP SAID: "It changed the role slightly, that's clear," said Klopp when asked about Robertson's recent adaptation. "We cannot have one full-back in the centre of the field and the other one constantly high up on the left side. That's difficult. So Robbo has to judge the situations when he can be involved. He's obviously a very experienced player, a very smart player and he knows when we need him there. Today it was a bit of a mix because we needed as well width and depth. That means from time to time he had to be high – but that just depends on the moment and the situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moving Alexander-Arnold into midfield has contributed towards an upturn in form for the Reds, who came into Saturday's fixture having just smashed Leeds 6-1 and grabbed an important point against league leaders Arsenal. However, they're still in the chasing pack when it comes to European qualification, with Brighton's games in hand meaning that the Seagulls could overtake them with their own win against relegation-threatened Forest next week.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Everyone knows it's been a disappointing season for Liverpool, but Klopp remains determined to secure European football for next season. Currently, Liverpool are 7th, and their end-of-season run-in looks favourable. Next up in the Premier League is a trip to West Ham on Wednesday night, where nothing less than three points will do.