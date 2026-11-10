Kenan Yildiz reveals comeback date as Juventus star prepares to end four month injury nightmare

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Kenan Yildiz is nearing his highly anticipated return for Juventus after missing several months of action due to injury. The talented forward recently provided a positive update on his recovery, revealing his target date to finally step back onto the pitch this December.

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Juventus handed major injury boost

Yildiz is finally closing in on a return to action for Juventus following a frustrating spell on the sidelines. The 21-year-old has been unavailable due to injury since August, dealing a significant blow to the Italian club. According to Tuttosport, the talented forward will soon resume his individual training programme at the Continassa base.

He will then gradually increase his physical workload as he builds up his crucial match fitness. Yildiz will not be ready to feature immediately after the current international break. Juventus are carefully managing his recovery process to ensure he returns in optimal physical condition.

Yildiz reveals his comeback timeline

The attacker recently attended a ceremony in Bologna on Monday to collect the Bulgarelli Number 8 award. During the event, he provided a highly positive update regarding his ongoing rehabilitation. Yildiz confirmed directly to those in attendance that he expects to be back "in December". The Juventus number 10 expressed his deep desire to get back onto the pitch and contribute alongside his team-mates.

"I feel good and I hope to be playing again soon," Yildiz explained when discussing his fitness. "I miss Juventus so much. I miss the feeling of playing football."

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Coping without the number ten

Juventus have been forced to navigate the early months of the campaign without their creative focal point. Despite the lengthy and frustrating absence, Luciano Spalletti has notably refused to use the injury as an excuse.

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The club and medical staff have now plotted a clear timeline for his gradual reintroduction. A return against Monza on Monday, 14 December at the Allianz Stadium is currently viewed as the most realistic target. Yildiz remains eager to accelerate that process if his body allows it over the next fortnight. The coaching staff will monitor his daily progress closely as he ramps up his training workload.

Crucial fixtures await the forward

While the Monza fixture remains the primary objective, Juventus are quietly hoping Yildiz could make the matchday squad even sooner. His early availability would provide a timely lift for the busy winter schedule.

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An accelerated recovery could see him feature in the domestic home game against Udinese on 6 December. Alternatively, he might travel for the Europa League clash against Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Bucharest just four days later. A December return will ultimately provide a massive mid-season boost for Juventus. Yildiz will now focus entirely on completing his individual work at Continassa to make that comeback a reality.