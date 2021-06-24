Kelleher signs new long-term contract at Liverpool

The highly-rated goalkeeper is having to be patient in pursuit of regular outings for the Reds, but his potential has been tied down

Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, with the 22-year-old goalkeeper seeing his impressive progress at senior level rewarded.

The promising shot-stopper has become a full international with the Republic of Ireland, while also gracing Premier League and Champions League fixtures at club level.

His path to regular first-team football at Anfield is blocked by Brazil star Alisson, but the Reds are eager to ensure that they remain the ones to benefit from long-term potential.

What has been said?

Kelleher has told Liverpool's official website of committing to fresh terms: "I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done.

"For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years.

"It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted.

"I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really."

What does the future hold?

Kelleher has seen a loan move mooted for 2021-22, as experienced back-up keeper Adrian has also committed to a new 12-month deal.

He spent more time on the treatment table last season than he would have liked, but Champions League and Premier League debuts were taken in - with clean sheets picked up on both of those outings.

"It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that," he added.

"It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well.

"I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens."

