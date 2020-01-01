Juventus vs Inter to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears

No fans will be allowed entry into the Allianz Stadium to watch the Serie A heavyweights face off this weekend after a government ruling

' clash with on Sunday will be played behind closed doors, in compliance with a government decree regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bianconeri are due to play host to the Nerazzurri at the Allianz Stadium in a crucial top-of-the-table clash in this weekend.

In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in , supporters have been barred from attending the fixture, with four more matches set to follow the same procedure.

vs , vs , vs and vs Brescia will also be staged at empty venues, in accordance with the new measures which have been put in place by the government.

Serie A have confirmed they will be "further implementing provisions of the decree-law of 23 February 2020, containing urgent measures regarding the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19", in compliance with the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers.

Inter's CEO Giuseppe Marotta told Sky Italia in the wake of the decision: "The public is a fundamental component of a football match, but there is a very clear decree, valid until Sunday at midnight.

"Playing behind closed doors is a forced situation, but as Andrea Agnelli also said, the health of citizens goes safeguarded and therefore even if we grudgingly accept this decision."

It has also been announced that Juve's senior squad will train away from their Under-23s over the next few weeks.

The Bianconeri's B team play in Serie C, which became the first league in Italy to have a player test positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

An unnamed 22-year-old footballer, who plays for Pianese ASD, reportedly put himself in voluntary quarantine before being officially diagnosed with the illness by doctors.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo defender Edoardo Goldaniga - who is currently on loan at Genoa - has been training away from his team-mates at Stadio Luigi Ferraris because of an increase in cases of coronavirus in his hometown, Codogno, despite the fact he remains fit and healthy.

Goldaniga will play no part in Genoa's clash with Milan at San Siro on Sunday, with more disruptions to the Serie A calendar expected over the coming weeks.