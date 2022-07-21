Juventus unveil starry 2022-23 away kit inspired by night matches
Juventus has released their 2022-23 away kit which takes inspiration from night matches played at the team's home stadium. The club moves away from its classic striped pattern to a black colourway lit with a starry design that represents the club's history.
The carbon-coloured stars are reimaged and repeated throughout the shirt, creating a bold pattern and shimmering effect. White accents through the thin sleeve cuffs and collar add a pop of brightness. The combined design elements create a shirt that perfectly captures the night atmosphere at the Allianz Arena and the stars that grace its pitch.
The new jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and features HEAT.RDY–KEEP COOL, adidas's latest innovation designed to keep players cool and dry.
Juventus 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy
The Juventus 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from adidas and the Juventus online shop. Here's a look at the items available:
Authentic Juventus 2022-23 Away Jersey
Get it from the adidas for £110.0
Juventus 2022-23 Away Jersey
Women's Juventus 2022-23 Away Jersey
Kid's Juventus 2022-23 Away Jersey
Shop the entire Juventus 2022-23 away kit collection here.
