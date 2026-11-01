'A very tough week!' – Joshua Kimmich speaks out after emotional Bayern Munich return

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Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich made an emotional return to action during Saturday's 2-2 Der Klassiker draw against Borussia Dortmund following a personal bereavement. Kimmich called for complete squad unity as the Bavarians navigate a challenging period of injuries and touchline absence.

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Kimmich returns to captain Bayern in electric Klassiker

Joshua Kimmich returned to Bayern Munich's starting line-up to captain the side in a 2-2 Der Klassiker draw against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. The midfielder had missed Bayern's previous three matches due to a bereavement in his immediate family.

Kimmich anchored the midfield alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic, providing immediate composure and set-piece quality.

Despite his influence, Fabio Silva scored a 90th-minute equalizer to deny Bayern all three points.

Captain speaks out on tough personal period

Speaking after the final whistle, Kimmich admitted that returning to the pitch was a significant mental hurdle. "It’s been a very tough week. I’m glad to be back on the pitch," Kimmich revealed.

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"Regardless of the result, it has to be said that we’re going through a difficult spell at the moment."

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"Now is the time to show whether we’re a team. We need to stick together," the German international stressed.

Kimmich insists draw was unfair on Bayern dominance

Kimmich assisted Dayot Upamecano's goal from a short corner, but felt Bayern deserved far more from the contest given their total control. "I think this was our third draw. Today’s didn’t need to end like that. Especially when you see the game in the second half, I don’t think a draw is justified," Kimmich asserted.

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"But that’s sometimes the case in football. Dortmund didn’t give up and were in it till the end."

"At the end of the day, we need to take the point, even though we obviously should’ve won," he added.

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Bayern turn focus to Champions League trip

Despite the late frustration, Bayern remain top of the Bundesliga standings on goal difference ahead of Dortmund.

Kimmich and his team-mates must immediately reset as they prepare to travel to Spain.

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The Bavarians take on Atletico Madrid in a massive Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.