Special One's verdict! Mourinho opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement talk and Madrid dressing room secrets

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has offered a thoughtful reflection on Cristiano Ronaldo following recent headlines surrounding the Portuguese superstar. Having worked together at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho insisted Ronaldo's eventual retirement deserves a fitting tribute.
Mourinho reflects on former talisman Ronaldo
Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho addressed the press ahead of his side's La Liga trip to Valencia, taking time to respond to recent developments concerning former Bernabeu star Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's decision to retire from international football with Portugal. The pair shared a highly successful three-year period in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013, combining across 164 matches in all competitions and lifting the landmark 2011–12 La Liga title together.
Mourinho emphasised that any decisions made regarding his iconic compatriot's career must be treated with total respect by the football community.
The Portuguese manager was quick to clarify that the recent announcement does not signify the end of Ronaldo's playing days on the club stage.
Respect for Ronaldo's ongoing career ambitions
"I don’t want to comment on it. I think more than commenting, his decision should be respected, as is obvious," the Portuguese tactician told reporters when asked about his fellow countryman.
"It’s not a retirement; his career isn’t over. Those who know him know that he still has goals in his career."
"The only thing I’d like is for his retirement as a player to be on a different day than yesterday," the Real Madrid boss explained.
Mourinho cools talk of management transition
When asked whether he could envision the legendary forward transitioning into a coaching role after hanging up his boots, Mourinho remained pragmatic.
"Will I see him as a coach? I don't know what might be in his mind, but it's too early to make any comment because he's still a player," Mourinho noted.
The Real Madrid manager turned his focus back to squad matters, acknowledging the deep professional bond and history he shares with the forward.
Real Madrid press forward under Mourinho
Mourinho's side enter Game Week 12 sitting third in the La Liga standings with 27 points, trailing leaders Barcelona closely in the title race.
Los Blancos aim to extend their seven-match winning streak across all competitions following a grueling 3-2 Champions League win over AEK Athens.
The capital giants turn their attention back to domestic duty as they prepare to face Valencia at the Mestalla.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.