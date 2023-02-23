John Motson dies aged 77: Football world mourns passing of legendary commentator

The football world is in mourning after the passing of the legendary BBC commentator on Thursday

The great BBC Sport commentator John Motson, who worked for the broadcasting company for 50 years, has died at the age of 77.

Motson, fondly known as 'Motty' by football fans across the United Kingdom, covered more than 2,000 games across his illustrious career and commentated on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC.

A statement from Motson's family said: "It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today."

Motson was renowned for his trademark sheepskin coats and endearing commentary style and, for many fans in the UK, became known as 'the voice of football'.

He made his name in 1972 when commentating on Ronnie Radford's famous FA Cup goal for Hereford in their upset against Newcastle, having joined the BBC as a freelance commentator four years earlier.

He also commentated on two Olympic Games and Wimbledon's famous 1988 FA Cup final win against Liverpool at Wembley, and was awarded the OBE for services to broadcasting in 2001.

Motson's final game for Match of the Day came in 2018 when he covered Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion.