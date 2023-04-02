- Man Utd eyeing move for Portuguese superstar Felix
WHAT HAPPENED? One of the bright sparks of the Blues' recent run has been Felix, who has enjoyed slightly more success than most after his loan move to Stamford Bridge in January. However, the Portuguese attacker could turn out for a different English team next season, with United monitoring his progress while he is at Chelsea.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mundo Deportivo are suggesting that Old Trafford could be a potential destination for Felix should he leave Atletico Madrid permanently this summer. Several factors mean a full-time move to west London is unlikely, none more so than the Blues' Champions League status, with the club currently sat 11th in the Premier League after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.
AND WHAT'S MORE: United look almost certain to regain a Champions League position, and their relatively cautious spending means they may be able to pay closer to Atletico's demands than Chelsea, who could fall foul to financial fair play rules should the spending spree continue under Todd Boehly.
The Blues will look to make up some ground in the race for European football next season as they host Liverpool on April 4, before they travel to relegation battling Wolves. United, on the other hand, are looking to solidify their place in the top four when they travel to Newcastle on April 2.