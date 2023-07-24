Dibu in demand! Inter targeting Aston Villa's Argentina World Cup goalkeeping hero Emiliano Martinez to replace new Man Utd signing Andre Onana

Inter Milan intensify efforts to sign Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez as the replacement for Andre Onana, but face a tough battle.

Inter Milan's pursuit of Emiliano Martinez

Villa rejects €15m bid for the goalkeeper

Martinez's key role for Villa

WHAT HAPPENED: Inter Milan has expressed interest in signing Martinez from Aston Villa as they search for a replacement for Andre Onana, who recently joined Manchester United. Villa, however, turned down an initial offer of €15 million from the Italian club. Martinez's outstanding performances since arriving at Villa Park from Arsenal have made him a crucial player for the team, earning him the status of one of the Premier League's top goalkeepers and becoming a hero for Argentina in the World Cup final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez's successful spell with Aston Villa has attracted attention from other clubs during this summer transfer window. The rejection of the €15 million offer indicates that Villa is not willing to part with their prized goalkeeper easily. Inter may need to significantly increase their bid to have a chance of convincing Villa to sell.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Martinez is currently with Aston Villa on their pre-season tour in America, he is expected to be in the starting lineup for the upcoming match against Fulham. As Inter Milan reportedly prepares a higher offer for the goalkeeper, the situation remains fluid. Villa's stance will be crucial in determining whether Martinez will remain at the club or potentially move to Italy to join Inter Milan.