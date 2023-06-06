'I wanted to retire here' - Karim Benzema says goodbye to Real Madrid in emotional press conference ahead of Al-Ittihad transfer

Karim Benzema has bid an emotional final farewell to Real Madrid ahead of his big-money transfer to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema leaving Real after 14 years

Set to join Al-Ittihad on a free transfer

Claims he always intended to retire in Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Real confirmed that Benzema will leave the club over the weekend, and the Frenchman subsequently played his final game for the club against Athletic Club on Sunday, signing off with a goal from the penalty spot. The 35-year-old is now set to take on a new challenge in the Middle East after 14 trophy-laden years at the Bernabeu, and he said his last goodbyes in front of the media on Tuesday morning.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a bit of a sad day because I'm leaving my club," Benzema told a press conference. I signed for Madrid and I wanted to to retire here, but it didn't happen that way. I will always be a Madrid fan. Thanks also to the fans who always gave me this strength. Thank you all, really."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Benzema has already signed a lucrative three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, who won the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League title. They managed to finish top ahead of Al-Nassr, who currently have Benzema's former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo on their books.

