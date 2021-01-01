'I am not here to hide' - PSG star Mbappe delighted with Champions League match-winning double at Bayern Munich

The 22-year-old scored either side of half-time as the Ligue 1 champions took a major step toward the European semi-finals

Kylian Mbappe was in a buoyant mood after his double helped PSG earn a huge 3-2 away win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The French striker scored on either side of half-time on Wednesday, as PSG take a big advantage into their home leg of the quarter-final tie.

Mbappe maintained his red-hot form in Europe, having now scored eight goals in his last four Champions League matches.

What was said?

“Above all, this is a superb team performance, I was able to profit from everyone else’s work," Mbappe told RMC Sport after the game. "Aside from that, we are only at half-time in this huge clash. We suffered, but we suffered as a team, we should not be ashamed of our performance.

"We were solid, and we knew how to inflict damage in our strong moments. We will attack the second leg with the same determination. As I said in Barcelona, I like these type of matches. I was not always smiling, but I am not here to hide. I like to play these type of matches and to be decisive.

"The second leg? To start we need to play well against Strasbourg this weekend, and then we will need to attack with confidence, even though we are facing a great team. This is the Champions League, there are only great teams.”

PSG halt Bayern's winning run in Europe

With their win on Wednesday, PSG handed Bayern their first Champions League defeat since March 2019 when they fell to Liverpool – ending a run of 19 games which saw them secure 18 wins and one draw.

Article continues below

It was also the first time PSG have won away at Bayern in the Champions League since November 1994, having lost on three straight visits since.

Bayern defeated PSG 1-0 in last season's final, and PSG will look to seal their revenge in the second leg at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Further reading