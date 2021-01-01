PSG star Neymar handed two-match Ligue 1 suspension after red card for Djalo altercation in defeat to Lille

The Brazilian has been ruled out for three games - one of them suspended - after being given his marching orders in a recent French league fixture

PSG forward Neymar has been handed a two-match ban for his red card and subsequent altercation with Lille's Tiago Djalo on Saturday.

The Brazilian was shown a second yellow for shoving Djalo near the end of the match, before the duo had to be seperated in the tunnel at the Parc des Princes following Lille's 1-0 win.

The typical punishment for two yellow cards in the same game is a one-match suspension, but Ligue 1 decided Neymar's antics warranted a further game being tacked on.

What was said?

"Meeting on April 7, 2021, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP took the following decisions: three suspension matches including a suspended match for Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)," a statement read.

Djalo was also hit with a one-match ban.

What happened in the altercation?

With PSG trailing heading into the final couple of minutes, Neymar and Djalo tussled for the ball near the touchline before the latter was bundled over.

In his haste to get the ball, Neymar shoved Djalo to the floor and was shown a second yellow card by referee Benoit Bastien while the Lille man was also dismissed for a foul-mouthed rant.

The pair's altercation continued after the final whistle, as they had to be seperated in the tunnel.

Lille's 1-0 win was a huge statement in the title race, as they moved three points clear at the Ligue 1 table ahead of PSG, with Monaco and Lyon still in the hunt at four and five points back, respectively.

Which games will Neymar miss?

The Brazil star will miss PSG's trip to Strasbourg on Saturday, as well as the home match against Saint-Etienne on April 18. PSG will have just five Ligue 1 matches remaining when Neymar is able to return in an April 24 match against Metz.

