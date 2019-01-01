'I am not happy' - Renato Sanches in fresh Bayern exit hint

The Portuguese midfielder was once again overlooked for a DFB-Pokal clash with second-tier opposition and continues to weigh up his options

Renato Sanches has once again hinted that his days at may be numbered, with the Portuguese “not happy” with a lack of playing time.

The 21-year-old appeared to have a bright future when moving to the Allianz Arena in 2016.

He had just helped his country to European Championship glory and was awarded the prestigious Golden Boy award.

Competitive minutes were to prove hard to come by, though, in his debut campaign at Bayern, before taking in a disappointing loan spell at Swansea in 2017-18 as they were relegated out of the Premier League.

Sanches returned to hoping for a clean slate, but has been restricted to just 14 outings and four starts in the Bundesliga.

He was once again overlooked by Niko Kovac for a DFB-Pokal quarter-final clash with second-tier Heidenheim on Wednesday and admits that he is now weighing up his future options.

The promising midfielder told reporters on the back of a thrilling 5-4 victory for Bayern: “It is not my decision. I'm waiting for my opportunity and keep working. Of course, I want to play more.



“The season has not finished yet. In two months everything is possible but I don't know.”

Quizzed on whether he is finding it difficult to keep himself motivated on the fringes of the fold, Sanches added: “Of course. But this is football, I am waiting. I am not happy.”

The youngster also revealed that Kovac has not explained his ongoing absence, saying when asked if the Bayern boss has spoken to him about recent selections: “No, he didn't. But, it is his decision, not mine.”

Sanches is tied to a contract at Bayern until the summer of 2021.

It is, however, becoming increasingly unlikely that he will see that agreement out.

He has already said of a possible transfer at the end of the season: “I want to play more, maybe at a different club, I have to worry about that.”

For now, Sanches must focus on trying to force his way into Kovac’s plans as Bayern continue to chase down a domestic and German Cup double.