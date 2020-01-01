How will Fantasy Premier League work with season restart?

There have been some small tweaks to the popular game ahead of action starting up again this month

Premier League football will return on June 17 after a stretch of three months without a ball being kicked due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Diehard fans will be all too aware that the return of action also means a return of Fantasy Premier League, so it's time to get your team in order before the big restart.

The basic premise remains the same, but a few changes are being implemented for the restart, which take into consideration the extraordinary circumstances in which the season is being finished.

So, how will Fantasy Premier League work when the games kick off again? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Unlimited free transfers

FPL managers will be able to make unlimited free transfers without using their wildcard up until the deadline of the first gameweek of the restart.

That means you will be free to totally overhaul your team to optimise it for the final gameweeks of the season, so you can figure out which players are fit and best for the restart period.

As well as that, there will be no price changes on players until after the first gameweek deadline passes.

Who are the top scoring players on FPL?

To help you pick which players you should have in your team, here are the top 10 players on FPL based on current points totals.

Rank Player Club Points 1 Mohamed Salah 186 2 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 178 3 Sadio Mane Liverpool 175 4 Jamie Vardy 167 5 Trent Alexander Arnold Liverpool 166 6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 152 7 Raul Jimenez 147 8 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 141 9 Danny Ings 140 10 Andy Robertson Liverpool 137

Gameweek changes

For the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the gameweeks will be understood as 'Gameweek 30+', 'Gameweek 31+' and so on.

Gameweek 30+ will be a double gameweek. It will incorporate two postponed matches from Gameweek 28 ( vs Arsenal and vs ) with the full spread from Gameweek 30.

When are the gameweek deadlines?

GW30+: Wednesday June 17, 5pm BST (12 noon ET)

Wednesday June 17, 5pm BST (12 noon ET) GW31+: Tuesday June 23, 5pm BST (12 noon ET)

Tuesday June 23, 5pm BST (12 noon ET) GW32+: Saturday June 27, 11:30am BST (6:30am ET)

Saturday June 27, 11:30am BST (6:30am ET) GW33+: Saturday July 4, 2pm BST (9am ET)

Saturday July 4, 2pm BST (9am ET) GW34+: Wednesday July 8, 7pm BST (2pm ET)

Wednesday July 8, 7pm BST (2pm ET) GW35+: Saturday July 11, 2pm BST (9am ET)

Saturday July 11, 2pm BST (9am ET) GW36+: Wednesday July 15, 7pm BST (2pm ET)

Wednesday July 15, 7pm BST (2pm ET) GW37+: Saturday July 18, 2pm BST (9am ET)

Saturday July 18, 2pm BST (9am ET) GW38+: Sunday July 26, 2pm BST (9am ET)

Gameweek deadlines are usually set for one hour before the kick-off time of the first fixture of a gameweek. You can see each of the remaining nine gameweek deadlines above.

New H2H leagues can be created

Old Head-to-Head leagues have concluded, but new leagues can be created for the final nine gameweeks from GW30+ to GW38+. Classic leagues, however, will continue as normal.

Create a new H2H league on FPL here.

Unused chips remain available

FPL organisers have confirmed that any unused chips and Wildcards will remain available until the end of the season.

The Free Hit, Triple Captain and Bench Boost chips will be available for use in GW30+, which is as mentioned a double gameweek.

Wildcards, Free Hit & FPL chips explained

