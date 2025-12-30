How to watch Zuffa Boxing: Online live streams, TV channels, fight dates and more

Dana White’s long-awaited entry into the boxing world is finally here, and TKO Group Holdings has secured a major broadcast partner for the promotion's future.

After years of teasing a move into the squared circle, Zuffa Boxing is officially up and running. Launched as a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Sela, along with the backing of UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Al-Sheikh, the promotion made a massive splash with its inaugural event in September 2025.

Following the blockbuster Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford super-fight, Zuffa Boxing has solidified its long-term broadcast plans. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Zuffa Boxing events.

How to watch and live stream Zuffa Boxing in the USA & Canada

While the promotion's inaugural event (Canelo vs. Crawford) was streamed globally via Netflix, the new long-term deal announced on September 29, 2025, locks the promotion in with Paramount for future cards.

Streaming: All Zuffa Boxing events will be available to stream live on Paramount+ .

All Zuffa Boxing events will be available to stream live on . TV Channel: Selected marquee events will be simulcast on CBS in the United States.

Local CBS stations are available on all cable services across the United States. CBS is also available to stream on popular online streaming platforms including Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

How to watch and live stream Zuffa Boxing worldwide

At the time of publication, no other broadcast deal has been signed outside of the United States. For boxing fans in the UK, Sky Sports are reportedly in advanced talks to be the home of the promotion. If the deal isn't finalised, you can expect DAZN to be waiting in the wings - particularly with the strong relationship the broadcaster has with Zuffa Boxing partner Turki Al-Sheikh.

While Paramount+ offers plenty of sporting coverage in Australia, the deal with Zuffa Boxing and Paramount is exclusive to the United States. The parent company of both UFC and Zuffa Boxing, TKO, have a long-standing partnership with the Foxtel Group so it's likely that Zuffa Boxing events will air on PPV via Kayo Sports.

Continuing on the theme of using current UFC broadcasting rights as a clue, Sony Sports Network is likely to be the home of Zuffa Boxing in India with SuperSport being the home of the promotion in South Africa.

Upcoming Zuffa Boxing Schedule

The next Zuffa Boxing event is scheduled to kick off the new year in Las Vegas. It will take place one day before UFC 324, which will be the first time the UFC airs live on Paramount+.

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Venue: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Broadcast: Paramount+

What is Zuffa Boxing?

Officially founded in June 2025, Zuffa Boxing is the boxing vertical of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of the UFC and WWE. The promotion aims to fix what Dana White has historically called a "broken" model in boxing by applying the centralized, promoter-driven structure of the UFC to the boxing world.

The venture is a partnership between TKO and the Saudi entertainment company Sela, with heavy involvement from Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Zuffa Boxing's inaugural event saw Canelo Alvarez fight Terrence Crawford in a fight billed as Once In a Lifetime. It took place on September 13, 2025, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Terrence Crawford won on the night by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113).