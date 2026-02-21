Here is where to find English language live streams of PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Philips Stadion

PSV vs SC Heerenveen will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Without a win at Philips Stadion since February 2009, Heerenveen will hope to do the unthinkable and inflict defeat on the champions-elect. PSV lost at Volendam last time out, snapping a long winning streak on the road that totalled almost a year.

PSV are eager to avoid consecutive Eredivisie defeats for the first time since 2022 and will feel confident against a team that hasn't beaten them in 17 attempts.

Heerenveen's issue lately isn't scoring goals. They've managed seven in their last two games, but gone six matches in the top flight without a clean sheet.

Key stats & injury news

Joey Veerman has 11 Eredivisie assists this term for PSV.

PSV will be without Alassane Plea, Nick Olij, Matej Kovar, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel.

The visitors are minus the injured Dylan Vente, Luuk Brouwers, Oliver Braude and Levi Smans.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

