The race for this season's Scudetto crown is heating up, with Milan able to put scoreboard pressure on leaders Inter on Friday night away to struggling Pisa.

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Pisa vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Romeo Anconetani

Pisa vs AC Milan kicks off on 13 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

AC Milan have an opportunity to close the gap to leaders and city rivals Inter with a Friday night against strugglers Pisa.

Milan would go within five points of Inter with a win against 19th-placed Pisa and place pressure on the Nerazzurri, who face Juventus a day later.

Milan has proved difficult to beat this season in Serie A, only losing one league match, in August against Cremonese, but Massimiliano Allegri's men have drawn eight in Serie A, including three of their last six. The Rossoneri will want to stay in touch by turning more of those draws into wins before they face Inter on 8 March.

As for Pisa, they look destined for the drop, six points adrift of safety and winless since November. Like Milan, they've drawn a hefty amount of matches; exactly half of their Serie A battles (12) have ended as stalemates.

Injury news, key stats

Raul Albiol and Isak Vural are injured for the hosts. Marius Marin is suspended.

Santi Gimenez is injured for Milan, as are USA star and top scorer Christian Pulisic and Belgian wide man Alexis Saelemaekers.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PIS Last match MIL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins AC Milan 2 - 2 Pisa 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

