How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami CF will kick off at 22 Feb 2026, 02:30.

Match Preview

Injury news

Both Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami approach the new season refreshed by significant squad changes. The last five meetings between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami CF have seen LAFC come out on top more often, winning three and losing two, which might be a surprise to a lot of soccer fans. This head-to-head record underlines a competitive rivalry in recent seasons, with neither side establishing absolute dominance.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Dos Santos Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Mascherano

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Squad availability will be a critical factor in the opener as Los Angeles will have to play without Ryan Raposo, Igor Jesus, Jacob Shaffelburg, Artem Smolyakov, and Aaron Long. Each player is sidelined due to injury or suspension. Transfer activity rules out several familiar names, such as Francisco Ginella and Alexandru Băluță, for the home side. Inter Miami have their own absentees in the form of Telasco Segovia and Dayne St. Clair are on national team duty, while David Ruíz continues to recover from injury. Plus, there are notable departures such as Luis Suárez and Fafà Picault.

