Liverpool are back in the hunt for a Champions League place, but in-form West Ham will pose a threat to them at Anfield this Saturday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs West Ham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool vs West Ham for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time

Liverpool vs West Ham will kick off on 28 Feb 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Liverpool's current run of three wins from four Premier League matches has them in with a shout of finishing in the Champions League places, just three points adrift of fourth-placed Man United.

Visitords West Ham are on a four-match unbeaten Premier League run, and have only lost one of their last eight matches across all competitions. It's an uptick in form that gives the 18th-placed Hammers genuine hope in their fight to avoid relegation. However, upcoming matches with Liverpool here, Fulham, Man City and Aston Villa will provide a tough test of their credentials.

Key stats & injury news

Alex Isak, Endo, Conor Bradley and Stefan Bajcetic are all long-term absentees for Liverpool. Freddie Potts is suspended for the Hammers.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League games against West Ham (W15 D3), winning seven of the last eight since a 3-2 away loss in November 2021.

Cody Gakpo has four goals in his last four meetings with West Ham, but hasn't scored in his last seven outings for Liverpool, most recently striking away to Marseille in late January.

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League games by a 1-0 scoreline. They’ve not won three in a row without conceding since Arne Slot’s first three in charge of the club last season, while they last had three consecutive 1-0 wins in a season in their opening three games of 2013-14.

