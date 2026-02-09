The two favourites for this season's Liga Portugal title clash at Estádio do Dragão. It's leaders Porto vs defending champions Sporting in a potentially pivotal match.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Porto vs Sporting, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC Porto vs Sporting kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto vs Sporting will kick off on 9 Feb 2026 at 20:45 GMT.

Match preview

Primeira Liga leaders Porto suffered a shock defeat to Casa Pia last time out, but they still hold a four-point lead over Sporting at the summit and remain unbeaten at home this term. However, Sporting are unbeaten on their travels, so something might have to give on Monday.

The surprise reverse against Casa Pia was Porto's only defeat of the season, and only the second time they've dropped points in their 20 outings.

Since their defeat to Porto in August last year, Sporting have amassed an impressive 13 wins from 16 in the league and will have revenge on their mind when they travel North.

Key stats, injury news

Tomas Perez’s Achilles tendon issue will be assessed, but Nehuen Perez, Seko Fofana and Luuk de Jong are all unavailable for the hosts. William Gomes is suspended.

Geovany Quenda, Fotis Ioannidis, and Zeno Debast are sidelined.

Porto have scored 19 goals and conceded just two in their nine home matches so far. Six of Samu Aghehowa's 13 league goals have been decisive match-winners.

Sporting striker Luis Suarez has 18 goals in the league this term, which is more than the respective tallies of the bottom three clubs, Santa Clara, Tondela and AVS.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

