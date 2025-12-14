This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoLeeds
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS WITH NORDVPN
Neil Bennett

Bees vs Whites relegation six-pointer: How to watch and live stream Brentford vs Leeds in the Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Brentford vs Leeds live in English language speaking markets as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Country / RegionBroadcasterWatch Link
USANBC Sportsnbcsports.com/watch
CanadaDAZNdazn.com/ca
AfricaSuperSportsupersport.com
Great BritainSky Sportssky.com/watch
IndiaJioStarjiostar.com
AustraliaStan Sportstan.com.au

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

A high-stakes Premier League "six-pointer" at the bottom of the table. Brentford (14th, 19 pts) are looking to arrest a mini-slump after back-to-back defeats to North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs. Leeds United (17th, 15 pts) are fighting for survival but arrive with renewed confidence after a massive week where they took points off heavy hitters (including a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool).

Brentford vs Leeds kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Leeds Probable lineups

BrentfordHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestLEE
1
C. Kelleher
22
N. Collins
3
R. Henry
33
M. Kayode
4
S. van den Berg
23
K. Lewis-Potter
8
M. Jensen
6
J. Henderson
19
D. Ouattara
24
M. Damsgaard
9
I. Thiago
1
L. Perri
2
J. Bogle
15
J. Bijol
5
P. Struijk
6
J. Rodon
3
G. Gudmundsson
22
A. Tanaka
4
E. Ampadu
18
A. Stach
19
N. Okafor
9
D. Calvert-Lewin

5-3-2

LEEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Andrews

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Farke

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford team news

The Bees have a relatively clean bill of health with no fresh injury concerns following the Tottenham loss. Midfielder Mathias Jensen remains the creative hub.

Leeds team news

Winger Daniel James and midfielder Sean Longstaff are both ruled out until the New Year with injuries, leaving a gap in midfield energy.

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

LEE

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0